Koroi to lead FBC's Super Rugby broadcast crew

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Kara Koroi will serve as Executive Producer for Drua home games.

For the first time in the history of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific in Fiji, Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Kara Koroi will be the first local female to serve as Executive Producer.

Koroi, who is also the Manager for 2Day FM and Gold FM, takes on a role previously held by former FBC Sports Manager Jamie Toro, who oversaw the Drua productions for the majority of the 2024 season and the start of the 2025 season.

It’s a landmark moment for FBC as the team slowly moves from being guided by international experts to taking ownership of the production.

Article continues after advertisement

The crew sees this milestone as a stepping stone toward further growth and development in the years ahead.

FBC General Manager TV Sitiveni Halofaki says it is a significant achievement for the company.

“This is the first year that even the executive producer role will be handled by our staff, this previuously used to taken care of by consultants from overseas. This is the first time that our staff will be handling all the international games as an executive producer of the Drua matches. We would like to see that move forward in the next two years and now we are still learning.”

It does not stop there, as a Fijian voice will now also be heard in the commentary box.

FBC Sports renowned commentator Satish Narain will join the likes of Greg Clarke for the 7 home games.

As the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua gear up for their season opener this weekend, the FBC Sports crew are also preparing behind the scenes to ensure everything is in place for its viewers on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, Drua will meet Moana Pasifika at 3.35pm this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch the LIVE match on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.