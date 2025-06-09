Kavala Babas driven by parent's sacrifices at Marist 7s

Before taking the field at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s, Kavala Babas players have been urged to reflect on the sacrifices made by their families back home to give them motivation.

Head coach Aminio Vulakouvaki says the support from their families in Kadavu has been overwhelming in recent weeks.

From preparing meals to ensuring the team’s needs are met, Vulakouvaki says their backing has been constant throughout their build-up.

“They’ve been very supportive of the team, especially the mothers. So I told the players to just think of them before stepping on the field and try to make them proud.”

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He adds that the team’s participation at the tournament would not have been possible without the support of their sponsors.

The Fiji Bitter Marist 7s is currently Live on FBC Sports.