Jackson double powers Senegal past Botswana

Nicolas Jackson scored two goals in Senegal's 3-0 win over Botswana. [Photo: BACKPAGE PIX]

A brace from Nicolas Jackson powered Senegal to a dominant 3-0 win over Botswana in their opening Group D match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Tangier.

Playing in torrential rain, the 2021 champions controlled proceedings from the outset, with Botswana goalkeeper Goitseone Phoko keeping the scoreline respectable early on with saves from Sadio Mane and Iliman Ndiaye.

Jackson broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time, sweeping home a cross from Ismail Jakobs, before adding his second in the 58th minute with a composed finish. Substitute Cherif Ndiaye sealed the result late on.

The win sends Senegal top of Group D on goal difference ahead of DR Congo, with the two heavyweights set to clash next. Botswana, still searching for their first-ever Afcon win, face Benin in their next match.

