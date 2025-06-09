Half Yours wins Melbourne Cup as Melham completes rare double

Jockey Jamie Melham rides Half Yours back to the enclosure following victory in the 2025 Melbourne Cup for trainers Tony and Calvin McEvoy at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne. [Photo Credit: AAP Image/James Ross]

Jamie Melham has become the first female jockey to complete the Caulfield-Melbourne Cup double, guiding Half Yours to a stunning victory at Flemington.

The five-year-old gelding, trained by Tony and Calvin McEvoy, started at $9 and finished 2.75 lengths ahead of Goodie Two Shoes ($41), with Middle Earth ($26) third. French favourite Presage Nocturne ($5.50) could manage only 19th.

Half Yours, the only Australian-bred horse in the 24-runner field, is the 13th horse in history to achieve the Caulfield-Melbourne Cup double.

Article continues after advertisement

Melham paid tribute to her trainers and late grandfather, while Michelle Payne, who made history in 2015, was moved to tears during the pre-race ceremony.

Rain threatened, but the Cup was run on a soft 5 track.

Earlier, Mark Zahra continued his Carnival dominance with wins on Party Crasher ($4.80) and Different Gravy ($4.80), bringing his tally to six wins and three places from 10 rides.

James McDonald pledged his Cup Day prizemoney to Tom Prebble, now wheelchair-bound after a fall in September.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.