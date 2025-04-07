Fiji announces teams for NZ Heritage Hockey Tournament

[File Photo]

The Fiji Hockey Federation has announced its teams for the Axellerate Fiji Heritage Hockey teams which will be competing in the NZ Heritage Hockey Tournament at the North Harbour Hockey Centre.

The tournament, taking place over the Easter weekend, will feature senior players from diverse backgrounds, including Māori, Indian, Asian, Pasifika, Fijian, and Punjabi communities.

The Fiji team boasts several key players in their lineup, including Lala Ravatu, Diyankar Kumar, Akosita Adigoneca, Zander Frazzer, and Kirk Corrie.

The Fiji Women’s and Men’s Hockey sides are expected to be strong contenders, coming off successful campaigns at the Oceania Pacific Cup, where they won both the Pacific Cup and the Intercontinental Cup in December 2024.

The tournament is scheduled to run from April 18-21, 2025.



[Source: Fiji Hockey Federation/Facebook]

