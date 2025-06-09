From water boy to 7s great, Bobo reflects on Marist 7s journey

While watching the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today, former Flying Fijians winger Isireli Bobo found himself drifting back in time — to the very field where his journey once began.

From humble beginnings as a water boy for the Mataravu 7s side almost three decades ago, to lifting the title with Red Rock in 2003, the tournament holds a special place in Bobo’s story.

Now a household name in Fijian rugby, he credits competitions like the Marist 7s for shaping players from the grassroots level, describing himself as a product of that very pathway.

And for the next generation chasing their own dreams, Bobo has a simple message — no dream is too big, as long as there is hard work and commitment behind it.

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“I’m just thankful to the organisers for this types of tournaments, because it was through it that I was able to carve a name for myself in the sport. It’s like a full circle moment for me being here, and I’m excited for our exhibition match tomorrow.”

Bobo will return to the field tomorrow, this time as one of the 7s legends set to feature in an exhibition match ahead of the main Cup final.

The tournament is live on FBC Sports.