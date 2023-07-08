Young Kulas banking on home crowd

The Digicel Young Kulas are looking forward to playing in front of a jam packed home crowd when they take on defending champions New Zealand in the OFC Under-19 Women’s championship finals tonight.

The support from the home crowd has been overwhelming for the past games and the side hopes to get the same hype.

Coach Angeline Chua says regardless of the final outcome, they will be out to do their best and set their focus in trying to secure a spot in the World Cup next year.

Article continues after advertisement

“For the past few games we saw the hashtag Kulanation so we are really looking forward for the Kulanation to fill the whole stadium for this weekend.”

Chua adds they are going into the finals knowing they will face a tough New Zealand side who are also eyeing the win just as much as they are.

The two teams will clash at 7 ppm at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE match on the FBC 2 Chanel.