Unbeaten teams clash in DFPL

The two unbeaten teams in the Digicel Fiji Premier League will clash today at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Lautoka and Rewa both have 10 points after four rounds but it’s the Sugar City side at the top of the competition table for better goal difference.

Both sides have three wins and a draw in the bag.

However, they can still remain unbeaten if the match ends in a draw.

Ba and Labasa have played five games with the Men In Black third with eight points followed by the Babasiga Lions who have seven.

Suva is fifth with also seven points, then Nadi who have six.

Navua, Nadroga and Tailevu Naitasiri all have three points while Tavua who is the only winless team is at the bottom with one point.

There’ll be three games today with Tailevu Naitasiri hosting Navua at Ratu Cakobau Park at 1pm followed by Rewa and Lautoka at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of both games on Mirchi FM.

In another match, Tavua takes on Nadi at Garvey Park at 2pm.