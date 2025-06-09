Moffat elected to lead FHTA

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji’s tourism industry has marked a historic shift in leadership, with Josephine Moffat elected as the first female President of the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association.

The appointment was confirmed at FHTA’s 61st Annual General Meeting held at the Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort in Denarau. Members also confirmed a new Board to guide the Association for the year ahead.

FHTA Chief Executive Officer Fantasha Lockington says the election is a significant milestone for the sector. She says it reflects the long-standing contribution of women across all levels of Fiji’s tourism industry.

Lockington says Moffat brings both industry experience and strong governance insight. She says her leadership comes at a time when the sector needs unity, innovation and resilience.

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In her acceptance remarks, Josephine Moffat says the role carries shared responsibility. She says, to be elected as the first female President in their association’s history is a milestone that belongs not just to her, but to the many women who have shaped Fiji’s hospitality sector over decades.

She says her focus will be on inclusive growth and sustainable tourism development. She says the industry must continue to strengthen community benefits while protecting Fiji’s natural environment.

FHTA says the newly elected Board represents the full breadth of the tourism industry. It includes leaders from island resorts, major hotels, marinas and regional hotel groups.

The Association says priorities for the year include workforce development, investment confidence and regulatory reform. It says these areas are critical as operators face rising costs, labour pressures and sustainability demands.

Outgoing President Narend Kumar has been acknowledged for guiding the Association through the post-pandemic recovery period.