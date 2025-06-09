Third Are We There Yet? movie to feature Ice Cube and Nia Long

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Ice Cube and Nia Long are indeed not be done yet.

Almost 20 years after starring together in the sequel Are We Done Yet?, the duo are reuniting for a third installment in the Are We There Yet? franchise, Entertainment Weekly has confirmed.

“This should be fun,” Long wrote on social media.

Penned by Chris Hazzard and Mike Fontana, Are They Gone Yet? will find Ice Cube’s former child-hating Nick Persons facing a scary new challenge: grandkids.

Article continues after advertisement

Aleisha Allen, Philip Daniel Bolden, and Ice Cube in ‘Are We Done Yet?’

Released in 2005, Are We There Yet? followed Nick as he began dating a single mother, Suzanne (Long), and ends up needing to take her mischievous kids (Aleisha Allen and Philip Daniel Bolden) on a road trip from hell. After an almost $100 million gross, a sequel arrived two years later, with Are We Done Yet? picking up with Nick and Suzanne married and working to build their dream home in the countryside.

The films were then adapted into a 2010 sitcom, Are We There Yet?, which ran for three seasons on TBS and featured Terry Crews and Essence Atkins stepping in as Nick and Suzanne.

Ice Cube says fourth ‘Friday’ movie is moving forward: ‘They finally came to their senses’

Is Ice Cube’s ‘War of the Worlds’ on Amazon really as bad as everyone is saying?

War of the Worlds, 2025. Ice Cube

The third Are We There Yet? comes as Ice Cube continues to push for a fourth and final Friday film. In 2024, he revealed that there was “some traction” at Warner Bros. for Last Friday. And then, last month, Ice Cube and Mike Epps confirmed that a revival of the stoner classic was happening and would focus on the gentrification of South Central L.A. They even added that original star Chris Tucker, who sat out the two sequels, “wants to come back.”