Police deny cover-up in Ose’s death investigation

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has rejected claims of a cover-up in the investigation into the death of Sakiasi Ose.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has rejected claims of a cover-up in the investigation into the death of Sakiasi Ose, saying the matter will be independently assessed by the Office of the Resident State Counsel.

Tudravu says police have interviewed 12 officers involved in the raid linked to the case, but investigators face significant challenges, including the absence of an assault report at the time of the alleged incident and the lack of a contemporaneous medical report.

He says the only lawful option is to compile all evidence, statements and interviews before referring the matter to the Resident State Counsel, who will determine whether further criminal investigations or charges are warranted.

“The only way that we can do, which is the lawful way to do, is to prepare the dockets and the statement and interview and take it to the Resident State. He will direct based on what we do.”

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The Commissioner says while police are pursuing internal disciplinary action against officers identified during the investigation, public calls for murder charges cannot override established legal processes.

Tudravu also dismissed allegations that police initially charged two civilians to shield officers from scrutiny, saying the decision was based on the evidence available at the time.

According to the Commissioner, the two civilians were the last people seen with Ose, while DNA evidence recovered during the initial investigation linked one of them to items connected to the case.

He says as new information emerged, investigators widened their inquiries, leading to the questioning of police officers and other individuals.

“We are not hiding anything. It’s just the process that we follow. If the police officers, based on the evidence that we have, if DPP advise us that they will be charged, they will be charged.”

Tudravu says police will await independent assessment regarding some evidences that are only appearing now.