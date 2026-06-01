Fiji FACT semi-final race heats up on day two

The battle for a place in the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT semi-finals intensifies today as teams return to Subrail Park for a crucial round of pool matches.

After an entertaining opening day, attention now shifts to a series of high-stakes encounters that could significantly shape the standings heading into the final pool matches.

The action gets underway at midday when Nasinu and Nadroga look to revive their campaigns and keep their qualification hopes alive.

At 2pm, Rewa and Suva lock horns in what promises to be a fiercely contested affair. Rewa will be aiming to build momentum, while Suva searches for a result that could strengthen its push for a semi-final berth.

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The spotlight then turns to two of Fiji football’s biggest names as Ba and Lautoka meet at 4pm. Both sides opened their campaigns in convincing fashion and will be eager to seize control of their group with another strong performance.

Hosts Labasa close out the day against Navua at 6pm. Buoyed by home support, the Babasiga Lions will look to turn possession and attacking pressure into three valuable points, while Navua faces a must-deliver challenge to remain in the hunt.

With qualification scenarios beginning to take shape, save and goal could prove decisive as the race for the last four gathers pace in Labasa.