Koronivia holds key to food security

Immanuel says research is helping Fiji develop local alternatives to imported products and improve resilience. [Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT FACEBOOK]]

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says Fiji’s ability to withstand global shocks will depend heavily on the research and innovation taking place at Koronivia Research Station.

Speaking at the Non-Sugar Sector Research Open Day, Immanuel says while Fiji cannot control international conflicts or global carbon emissions, it can strengthen its own response through science and agricultural research.

“We cannot control those global conflicts, nor can we stop the external carbon emissions overnight. But we can control our domestic response. And that response starts right here in the research labs and test fields in Koronivia.”

Immanuel says research is helping Fiji develop local alternatives to imported products and improve resilience in the face of rising global uncertainties.

Article continues after advertisement

“Research provides import substitution technology when global conflicts heavily inflate the cost of wheat and chemical fertilizers. Koronivia is where a breakthrough came in, in terms of research into cassava flour blending and organic composting, which directly reduces our reliance on imports.”

Agriculture Minister Sakiusa Tunabuna says research will become increasingly important as farmers face the impacts of climate change, emerging pests and changing market demands.

“Around the world, agriculture is facing new challenges brought about by climate change, emerging pests and diseases, market demands and changing consumer preferences.”

Innovations on display at the Open Day included climate-resilient crops, livestock breeding programmes, and new technologies aimed at strengthening food security and agricultural productivity.