Business

Koronivia holds key to food security

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 18, 2026 5:05 pm

Immanuel says research is helping Fiji develop local alternatives to imported products and improve resilience. [Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT FACEBOOK]]

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says Fiji’s ability to withstand global shocks will depend heavily on the research and innovation taking place at Koronivia Research Station.

Speaking at the Non-Sugar Sector Research Open Day, Immanuel says while Fiji cannot control international conflicts or global carbon emissions, it can strengthen its own response through science and agricultural research.

“We cannot control those global conflicts, nor can we stop the external carbon emissions overnight. But we can control our domestic response. And that response starts right here in the research labs and test fields in Koronivia.”

Immanuel says research is helping Fiji develop local alternatives to imported products and improve resilience in the face of rising global uncertainties.

Article continues after advertisement

“Research provides import substitution technology when global conflicts heavily inflate the cost of wheat and chemical fertilizers. Koronivia is where a breakthrough came in, in terms of research into cassava flour blending and organic composting, which directly reduces our reliance on imports.”

Agriculture Minister Sakiusa Tunabuna says research will become increasingly important as farmers face the impacts of climate change, emerging pests and changing market demands.

“Around the world, agriculture is facing new challenges brought about by climate change, emerging pests and diseases, market demands and changing consumer preferences.”

Innovations on display at the Open Day included climate-resilient crops, livestock breeding programmes, and new technologies aimed at strengthening food security and agricultural productivity.

Land Ministry reviews 17 land parcels for reversion

Koronivia holds key to food security

Municipal services under scrutiny now

No need to arm Police; Ministry confirms

Valele reservoir re-commissioning to benefit 6000 people

Valele Reservoir roof re-commissioned

Sayed-Khaiyum and Sagar case moved

Ex officers further remanded

Rabuka gives mixed signals on General Election

Budget cuts loom for the Agriculture Ministry

Lower fuel prices still to come

Record number of professional players in Fiji FACT

The Ring and Lilo & Stitch actress Daveigh Chase dies aged 35

FRFU hands down heavy sanctions to Tavua

Legge praises Lautoka support, eyes strong turnout in Ba

Colombia down Uzbekistan in Group K encounter

Police Sharks chases third Vodafone Cup title

North Korea recalls its UK ambassador over children’s camp sanctions

EU Parliament backs offshore detention centre law

Late Yirenkyi strike lifts Ghana past Panama

US, Iran sign ceasefire deal as Trump warns attacks could resume

Government working towards enhancing road durability

Fiji set to register first locally trained dermatologists

Mangione may face hurdles using mental breakdown defence in CEO murder case

Career centre to address skills gaps

Fiji Rugby to adjust as new tackle law looms

Nawaqanitawase stars in Origin debut

‘Toy Story 5’ tackles tech tensions and tween girl trials

Bank of England on track to hold rates as Iran response eyed

England outscore Croatia in opener

Police condemn social media accusations

Pacific urged to fast-track renewables

Ancestral land returned after more than a century

No decision yet on fuel subsidy changes

‘Sinatra The Musical’ takes audiences on an intimate roller-coaster ride

UN warns Israeli settlers could face blacklist over child violations

Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking school bus; Kyiv denies claim

Merlin the duck goes from Mexico City streets to World Cup stardom

Drua women target improved starts

Special farewell for Delta Tigers

Government steps up monitoring as El Niño threat develops

Police hopeful of increased budget allocation

Fiji is not out of the woods yet, says Soko

Tourism Fiji targets high-value visitors

World-class leadership course launched

Australia boosts support for new hospital

Fiji tests avian flu preparedness

Government pushes digital connectivity agenda

Italian mother takes on Meta, TikTok after daughter's death

Australia court bans ex-Star CEO for six years over money laundering failures

Schools reopen tomorrow

Young fighters join major boxing card

Police strengthen oversight mechanism

No new El Niño measures for Fiji

Awareness gap surrounds major project

China reaffirms respect for Pacific sovereignty

U.S Coast Guard to support Fiji’s maritime efforts

South Korea to shift civilian restricted line at border with North Korea

LTA tightens licence rules

‘Fallout’ producer lauds tax breaks for luring show to Hollywood

Buna returns as Ditavutu eyes Drua debut

Families at breaking point claims FCOSS

Fiji backs regional tuna cooperation deal

Messi Hat-trick powers Argentina past Algeria

Older, not wiser 'Jackass' crew reunite for final emotion-filled film

Iran deal includes $300 billion fund, more than half of which already committed, source says

Narube warns against vote-buying budget measures

Teacher exodus threatens student retention

Pacific leaders warn against mining

New online platform connects Fijians with local service providers

Roll of Honour reflects dominant era of champions

Sabeto village to benefit from $1.7m evacuation centre

Norway thrash Iraq in Group I clash

Radradra calls on fans for support

Rain system moves away

Farmers reject boycott claims

Dhurandhar delivers a blockbuster television premiere on the JioStar network, reaching 53 million viewers

King Khan guilty of possession of Meth

CBFC passes Cocktail 2 with NO visual cuts

India temporarily blocks Telegram app over medical exam fraud

France defeat Senegal in Group I clash

Kunal Kemmu makes reality show hosting debut

Australia declares El Nino set to be strongest in decades

Policing Ministry plans to enhance maritime presence

Police can only search phones of arrested individuals: Daveta

Border screening still manual despite rising arrivals

Fiji Museum extends digitisation with New Zealand support

Waste concerns threaten tourism image

Innovation drives farm expansion

High expectations as Labasa banks on home crowd

Parsons sets intense benchmark for Fiji Pearls

India limits cough syrup sales to pharmacies after contamination cases

SRP Grand Final sells out in 15 minutes

Minister urges support for all farmers

Island furniture plan takes shape

Schools reopen today, some remain closed

Most schools reopen after weather assessment

Jane Fonda to host First Amendment celebration

Nepal's foreign minister visits China after first calling

Minister criticizes sector losses and constant complaints

Flooding spreads across three divisions

Councils left waiting for drainage budget return

Fiji reviews biodiversity progress

Almost all of world's children exposed to climate hazards

Rayawa to replace Nand in Rewa's squad

China's pet owners splurge on preschools

Iran and New Zealand share points in draw

ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe knocks off Flavio Cobolli in Halle

Election timeline locked in, says watchdog group

Japan boosts security ties

Scotland's Tartan Army switches sports for a day

Fiji Pearls name squad for spirit series and qualifiers

Historic Ukrainian monastery damaged, 10 people killed

Chiefs sound alarm over growing social crises

Taveuni man marks milestone

First female appointed to lead Nausori Airport

Scrutiny over Tourism Fiji funds

State calls for 20-year sentence in murder case

PS defends military role in drug crackdown

Women vendors get relief

Rauluni targets Australia clash at JWC

Glamada Suva chase fifth Fiji FACT crown

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay settle for draw

Artist Anish Kapoor presents works old and new in London

True scale of Congo Ebola outbreak still unknown

Strong winds keep Fiji on alert

US Air Force B-52 bomber crashes, killing all 8 crew aboard

Writ of election date revealed

Family left homeless after Tavua house fire

New e-passport system causing delays

Digicel launches ‘With You’ campaign

Fong appointed Investment Fiji Deputy Chair

Samusamuvodre, Vakatawa join Barbarians for upcoming fixtures

Indigenous Taiwanese to paddle to the Philippines

US and Iran sign ceasefire agreement

Malolo Rugby adopts new pre-season approach

Qoro grateful to the world’s best fans

Nasinu chasing historic Fiji FACT title

Immigration in spotlight over investor role shift

School dropouts increase child labour risk

Families accused of abandoning elderly relatives

Government directs work-from-home as severe weather hits Fiji

All schools across Fiji closed today

Russian strikes kill nine, damage historic Ukraine cathedral

Sugar crushing season delayed

Mariners urged to exercise caution

Sixth Beqa boat passenger still missing

New lab and centre set to change farming

PC Racagi case sent to prosecutors

Drug networks pressure Pacific maritime borders

Push for fair tourism inclusion

Pressure on Fiji over trafficking report

Coups left iTaukei worse off, says Nata

Yat Sen School launches anniversary celebrations

G7 leaders meet in France after US-Iran deal to end war

New Zealand businesses explore Fiji market

'Frugal Foodie' turns grief into MND hope

Sports Minister condemns abuse of referees

Nadroga out to revive Fiji FACT glory days

Somali referee denied US entry for World Cup will receive full FIFA fee

Fuel price drop not immediate, FCCC warns

Player further remanded for rape charges

Record growth in building permits

New climate leaders to champion Pacific voice

Trump veers toward exit in Iran war but risks loom

Harry Styles revisits X Factor as he kicks off Wembley residency

Norway crown prince’s stepson awaits verdict in rape trial

Nepalese workers rescued

Vendors push for budget relief

Tourism expansion signals future growth

Nayavu upgrade boosts rural healthcare

Calls grow for living wage to protect children

Family demands answers over land record error

Fiji Rugby strengthens ties ahead of Nations Championship

Vuvuzelas banned for BiC Fiji FACT 2026

Iran team arrive in US for World Cup opener as the two nations reach peace deal

Six injured, Pechersk Lavra monastery burns as Ukraine repels Russian air attacks

Oil prices slide after Pakistan announces deal between US and Iran

Myles Smith turns five years of therapy notes into debut album

Heavy rain, strong winds and flood risk ahead

Pryde case delayed as extradition drags

US, Iran reach peace deal, signing set for Friday

No changes to school term

Four officers suspended

Students get safer route to school

How music brought the new James Bond game to life

Protesters torch Tesla, smash UN office windows during Geneva anti-G7 march

Twelve people killed in Missouri plane crash, aircraft operator says

Tawake proud of Drua Women's resilience under pressure

Labasa names squad for Fiji FACT title campaign

Scotland secures first World Cup win since 1990

Police defend merit-based recruitment process

Notary fees impact postal voting

Misconceptions hinder HIV awareness efforts

FSC plans move to single Viti Levu mill

National Archives faces growing storage pressures

Fiji taking steps to cushion fuel shocks

Tourism Fiji appoints governance specialist

Four family members die in Vatukoula crash

Drua Women shift focus to Brumbies challenge