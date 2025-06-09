Yoga practice encouraged across Fiji

[Photo: Sainimili Magimagi]

Members of the public turned up in large numbers at the Grand Pacific Hotel today to participate in a yoga session marking the International Day of Yoga.

The event was organised by the Indian High Commission in collaboration with the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre.

This year’s theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, focuses on longevity, maintaining physical mobility, and promoting holistic wellbeing.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, highlighted the significance of yoga in maintaining a balance between physical and mental wellbeing.

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He says the Government of India, through the High Commission, remains committed to expanding yoga practice in Fiji and other Pacific Island countries.

Mehta adds that as part of these efforts, free yoga classes are being conducted across the country during weekdays and weekends at various locations.

He is encouraging members of the public to take advantage of these opportunities.

Minister for Employment and Productivity, Agni Deo Singh, says it is important for Fijians to engage in yoga, adding that the practice requires only a “mat and a two-metre space”.

Singh says his ministry encourages both employers and employees to participate in wellness activities to ensure they are in the right mental and physical state to enhance productivity.

He also commended the Indian High Commission for its continued efforts in expanding access to free yoga programmes throughout the country.