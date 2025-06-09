Stigma around drug use hindering crisis response: Dr. Zahin

[Photo: FILE]

Destigmatizing addiction and normalizing conversations around drug use is becoming increasingly important as the drug crisis continues to escalate.

This message has come from Saint Giles Chief Medical Officer Dr. Afia Zahin, who says a shift in mindset is urgently needed, to encourage addicts in seeking help without fear of stigma.

She explains that people living with addiction are often aware of the consequences of their actions but are more likely to recover when they are met with empathy and support instead of criticism.

Dr. Zahin notes that most cases of substance abuse are closely tied to underlying mental health challenges such as anxiety, stress, and loneliness, which need to be addressed alongside addiction itself.

Article continues after advertisement

The health specialist is urging families and communities to pay closer attention to the emotional wellbeing of individuals, stressing that even small acts of support can play a significant role in encouraging recovery.

“We need to look after each other. Every drug user comes with a mental health issue. They are probably lonely, suffering from anxiety, stress at home, and I feel that if you cannot do anything, then we can at least lend a hand.”

Families, friends, employers, and communities are all reminded to take an active role in addressing the crisis through understanding and stronger support networks, instead of criticism.