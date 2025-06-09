150 new officers join Fiji Police Force

150 new Police Constables.

National and regional policing efforts have received a significant boost following the graduation of 150 new constables during a passing-out parade at the Nasova Police Grounds.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who officiated at the ceremony, reminded the recruits that serving the public is a responsibility that must be carried out with integrity and professionalism.

The Batch 69 recruits completed an intensive 132-day training programme and will receive a nationally accredited Level 4 Certificate in Policing under the Fiji National Qualifications Framework. Among the graduates were 10 officers from the Tuvalu Police Service, reflecting continued regional cooperation in law enforcement training.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the new officers will help address manpower needs across the country.

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“Well, the passing out today, these officers will fill up the vacancies we have in the division. For us, the deployment plan is to push our manpower towards the station and also to the police post.”

According to Commissioner Tudravu, the addition of the 150 officers will strengthen the operational capacity of the Fiji Police Force as it continues efforts to combat transnational crime, drug trafficking, and other emerging security challenges across the country.

The graduation was also an emotional occasion for the visiting officers from Tuvalu.

“Today is a very bad day because a lot of tears came out. I don’t know why, but I thank all the comrades, all the instructors, that we stuck together from the beginning to the end”

Academy instructor Raj Prasad acknowledged the challenges of training such a large group, praising the recruits for their commitment and teamwork throughout the programme.

“Actually, it is the endurance, it is the teamwork, at Fiji Police Force, we work as a team, we wake up early at 4 am, we sleep somewhere around 11 or 12 am in the morning and then the next morning we start again”

The recruits underwent approximately 19 weeks, or five months, of intensive basic recruit training before graduating.