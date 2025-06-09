Grandfather remanded over alleged rape

[Photo: FILE]

A man who allegedly raped his 14-year-old granddaughter between May and June this year has been remanded in custody by the Taveuni Magistrates Court.

The accused, in his 60’s, is charged with one count of indecently annoying any person, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of rape.

It is alleged that he sexually assaulted and raped the victim in their home, and threatened to harm her if she reported the matter.

The victim sought help from another relative in a nearby settlement, following which the matter was reported to Taveuni Police for investigation.

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The matter has been transferred to the Labasa High Court for recall on 2 July.