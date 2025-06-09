Customary owners seek benefits

The Suva Harbour [Photo: File]

Suvavou representatives are calling for stronger recognition of indigenous marine resource rights under the proposed Commercial Use of Marine Areas Bill.

Speaking before the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights, Sakiusa Tubuna Senior stated that the people of Suvavou have been deprived of their land and rights for generations.

Tubuna Senior stresses that customary resource owners must benefit from commercial activities within their traditional fishing grounds, particularly in Suva Harbour.

He says while millions of dollars are generated annually through shipping and port operations, traditional owners do not receive direct compensation.

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Our qoliqoli had been exclusively used by these different vessels which provide a lot of income to the Port Authority of Fiji. There are big cargo boats that use the wharf and pay the wharf fees to the Port Authority to unload their cargoes.

Tubuna Senior welcomed provisions that will strengthen indigenous ownership and management of marine resources.

Our qoliqoli is not just a cultural space. Our qoliqoli is our birthright. Our qoliqoli is our inheritance. Our qoliqoli’s our future income stream. One just has to surf the internet to see for oneself what the ingenious people of other countries have been earning.

Committee member, Jone Usamate clarified that the bill does not automatically transfer ownership right.

Committee Deputy Chair Faiyaz Koya says the Commercial Use of Marine Areas Bill is mainly aimed at tourism-related activities and climate projects, and questions whether concerns about ports and shipping fall within its scope.