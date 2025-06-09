Calls for justice grow in Radravu case

[Photo: FILE]

Questions continue over the handling of the death investigation of 32-year-old Sakiasi Radravu.

His family is disputing police claims and seeking clearer answers.

Radravu’s aunt, Elizabeth Kabuyawa, claims the family reported concerns to authorities shortly after his death. She claims they provided statements and cooperated fully with the police. She claims all information given was accurate.

“We have pictures of the postmortem, it doesn’t…because my sister is a nurse and unfortunately, after the postmortem, the results changed.”

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Kabuyawa rejects claims that the family’s reports were incorrect. She says they are still waiting for updates on the investigation.

Radravu’s mother, Cema Volau, shared that the family has received little communication from authorities.

She says concerns remain over the circumstances of his death.

“During the allegation of assault, there was no report lodged at the police station on that incident, so the assault arose from when he passed away.”

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has rejected allegations of a cover-up.

He says the Fiji Police Force understands public concerns over the issue. He maintains that proper procedures have been followed.

Tudravu says the investigation is ongoing. He said it would continue under standard processes.

Family members say they remain determined to seek justice for Radravu. They say key questions must be fully addressed.