Dalic Urges Croatia to Play like favourites

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic during a press conference after their opening game against England

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic has urged his side to play like favourites and tighten up defensively when they face Panama in a crucial World Cup clash that neither team can afford to lose.

Dalic did not hold back after Croatia’s 4-2 defeat to England in their tournament opener, describing his side’s set-piece execution as the worst he has seen since taking charge in 2017.

The veteran coach said he expects greater responsibility and concentration from his players and warned that Panama’s attacking threat must not be underestimated.