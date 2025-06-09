Haaland's second double lifts Norway past Senegal

[Source: Reuters]

Erling Haaland scored two goals in Norway’s 3-2 win over Senegal on Monday, booking a place for his team in the knockout round in their first World Cup appearance for 28 years.

On a damp evening in New Jersey, Senegal—widely seen as Africa’s best hope at the World Cup—began strongly, but their defence ultimately failed to contain Norway’s attack, and particularly the 25-year-old Haaland, who now has four goals in two matches at this World Cup.

The match tempo had a similar feel to Senegal’s ⁠first game, against France, with the African team competing strongly in the first half-hour, frustrating their opponents and keeping Haaland off the ball.