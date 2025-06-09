Youths reach breaking point before seeking counselling

Source: AAP

Crisis interventions for young people seeking counselling have more than tripled in recent years with kids still worried about the stigma of seeking help.

Growing numbers of young people are reaching breaking point before seeking counselling, often due to the perceived stigma around asking for help.

A 2025 impact report by the Kids Helpline says crisis interventions have more than tripled over the past seven years.

A Kids Helpline crisis intervention involves a professional counsellor contacting emergency services or child protection authorities when a young person is deemed to be at immediate risk of harm.