Government pursues gradual solutions to water issues

[Photo: File]

Fiji’s water infrastructure challenges cannot be solved within a single government term and will require long-term, sustained investment, says Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

The Minister was responding to comments made by prominent lawyer and Fiscal Review Committee Chair Richard Naidu at the State of the Fijian Economy Dialogue last week.

Naidu claimed that government’s failure to take decisive action has led to Fiji’s ongoing water and sewage issues, with the Water Authority of Fiji remaining underfunded and underdeveloped to cater for growing demand.

Tuisawau pointed to the Water Strategy 2050 as the government’s long-term strategy to resolve ongoing water and sanitation issues.

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He says the plan identifies the country’s water infrastructure needs, required projects, costs, and financing arrangements.

Launched in 2024, the $8.7 billion strategy identifies the country’s water infrastructure needs, required projects, costs, and financing arrangements, delivering adequate infrastructure over the next 24 years.

“It is all within the Water Plan 2050, and we solve it incrementally for these first four years, eight years, until 2050. So if you follow that plan, and the financing plan, and the implementation, you know, you gradually or incrementally work towards solving a huge problem.”

Tuisawau also pointed to work already underway on the Tamavua Infrastructure Project and the complementary Tamavua Water Treatment Compact Plan.

He said the projects demonstrate the government’s strategy of tackling water challenges incrementally rather than attempting to solve all issues at once.

He further noted that work is also progressing on wastewater treatment upgrades in Kinoya to cater for population growth.

Tuisawau said a partnership with UNICEF has also allowed the government to identify water infrastructure requirements in communities and estimate costs for future projects.

The Minister emphasized that gradual upgrades and infrastructure development to cater to Fiji’s growing water supply needs are continuing across the country.