France v Iraq world cup game delayed

[Source: Reuters]

France and Iraq players were left waiting in their dressing rooms at halftime after thunderstorms forced a delay to the start of the second half of their World Cup clash.

A FIFA spokesperson said the game would resume at least 30 minutes from when the halftime break started.

France were leading 1-0 after Kylian Mbappe scored his 15th World Cup goal in the 14th minute.

There was no indication on when the match would restart.

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World Cup matches in the United States can face lengthy delays because FIFA must comply ⁠with local lightning safety regulations.

Under U.S. protocols, play is suspended immediately if lightning is detected within an eight-mile (13-km) radius of a stadium and can only resume ⁠after 30 minutes have passed without a further strike.