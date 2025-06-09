Plan targets turtle population decline

[Photo: MINISTRY OF FISHERIES/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji is stepping up efforts to protect sea turtles as populations continue to face growing threats.

Government officials, conservation groups and stakeholders met in Suva to review the country’s Draft Sea Turtle Monitoring Protocol and Draft Sea Turtle Priority Maps. The workshop focused on improving sea turtle monitoring and data collection.

Acting Director of Fisheries Nanise Kuridrani said sea turtles are vital to Fiji’s marine ecosystems. She said they also hold strong cultural value for many communities.

Kuridrani said sea turtles help maintain healthy seagrass beds and coral reefs. They also support marine biodiversity, tourism, and fisheries.

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However, she said turtle populations remain under pressure. Threats include illegal harvesting, fisheries bycatch, habitat loss and the impacts of climate change.

Kuridrani states no single organisation can address these challenges alone. She stressed the need for cooperation between government agencies, communities, conservation groups and regional partners.

The Ministry of Fisheries is reviewing the draft monitoring protocol, standard operating procedures and priority maps. The aim is to improve the quality and consistency of conservation data across the country.

The Ministry says the new framework will strengthen national reporting systems. It will also provide scientific data to guide future conservation policies and management decisions.

The initiative is being led by the Ministry of Fisheries and the World Wide Fund for Nature-Pacific. The partnership combines technical expertise and community knowledge to support the long-term protection of sea turtles.