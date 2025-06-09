Brain drain hitting medical laboratories

[Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

Fiji’s medical laboratory sector is struggling as qualified scientists continue to leave the country in search of better opportunities overseas.

Speaking at day one of the Fiji Institute of Medical Laboratory Science Institute annual seminar, President Keshvi Sukul says the migration of laboratory professionals remains one of the sector’s biggest challenges.

“We have a huge migration rate of qualified and experienced scientists that move over. We are trying to retain them as much as possible.”

Sukul says that with forums like the seminar, they aim to encourage professionals to remain in the country by providing access to international expertise and emerging technologies.

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“I think to have platforms like this, where they can see that these things can be available at home too, we are really trying to combat the problem that we are facing with our scientists leaving the country.”

She adds that creating a more conducive working environment will be key to addressing workforce shortages and ensuring quality diagnostic services continue across the country.