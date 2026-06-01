Kabu impressed with team’s performances

IGA Suva Netball Association president Koila Kabu is impressed by the team’s performance in the association’s weekly club competition over the past few rounds.

Kabu says the standard of play has continued to improve over the past few rounds, particularly in the junior grades, where young players are showcasing plenty of potential.

Round Seven of the competition got underway yesterday, and despite recent unfavorable weather conditions, Kabu says the season has progressed smoothly.

She also highlighted the addition of a new club this year, describing it as a positive sign of the sport’s continued growth within the association.

Article continues after advertisement

“Especially with our younger grades, we can see that they’re getting better by each round and this is a good sign for the future of the sport in the country.”

The competition is expected to continue for another three months.