Clean water reaches 89 communities

[Photo: FILE]

More than 13,000 people in rural and maritime communities now have access to clean water through the Government’s Groundwater Assistance Program.

A total of 95 boreholes have been completed in 89 communities across the country.

Permanent Secretary for Lands Paula Cirikiyasawa says the program was helping meet a basic need for thousands of people.

He says new groundwater mapping technology is improving the accuracy of locating underground water sources and increasing drilling success rates.

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Lands Minister Filimoni Vosarogo adds that access to safe water remains a priority for the Ministry. He says the mapping technology is helping teams identify suitable drilling sites more effectively.

Acting Manager of Geological Services Jonati Railala says communities have welcomed the projects and the benefits they bring.

He says reliable access to water is improving daily life for many families.

The Ministry is also working with private drilling contractors to strengthen its capacity.

The partnership is expected to increase the number of successful borehole projects in the years ahead.