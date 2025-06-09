Still room for improvement

Despite the McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women’s 42-25 win over the Brumbies on Saturday, head coach Mike Legge believes there is still a lot of areas they need to work on.

The coach although satisfied with he result says the Drua will need to quickly work on these areas before another major game this weekend.

Discipline is one of the areas the Drua Women will be working on before their next game.

Coach Legge is expecting a tougher match against the Reds.

Article continues after advertisement

“We just need to fix up a few more things then we should be okay. We know the Reds will be even tougher than todya’s game, so we have to go back and get better.”

The Drua Women will play the Reds at 4.05 pm on Saturday.