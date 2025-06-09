Man killed after vehicle crashes into bus stop

[Photo: FILE]

A man believed to be in his 30s died in an accident in Nausori yesterday.

Police say the victim was sitting at a bus stop in Sawani when a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old man allegedly veered off the road and crashed into the shelter.

The victim was rushed to the Nausori Health Centre, where he later passed away.

The suspect sustained injuries and remains admitted at the health centre.

Article continues after advertisement

The national road death toll currently stands at 31 compared to 34 for the same period last year.