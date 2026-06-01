Labasa knocks Rewa out of Fiji FACT tourney

Labasa FC have secured their place in the semi-finals of the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT after an impressive 4-2 victory over Rewa FC in front of a passionate home crowd at Subrail Park.

The Babasiga Lions came out firing, with captain Lekima Gonerau opening the scoring from the penalty spot before Jovesa Uge doubled the advantage. Ashneel Raju then added a third to hand Labasa a 3-2 lead heading into the halftime break.

Rewa stayed in the contest after benefiting from a Labasa own goal, while Semi Nabenu also found the back of the net to keep the Delta Tigers within striking distance.

In the second half, Jone Lalagavesi put the result beyond doubt with Labasa’s fourth goal, sealing a memorable 4-2 win and sending the home fans into celebration.

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Labasa goalkeeper Jitoko Vulava also played a crucial role, producing several outstanding saves to deny Rewa and preserve his side’s advantage.

The victory sees the Babasiga Lions march into the semi-finals, with their focus now shifting to next weekend’s knockout clash.

You can catch all the live commentary of the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT on Radio Fiji Two.