Ralph Lauren sports cross-generational appeal

[Source: Reuters]

Ralph Lauren (RL.N), opens new tab showcased its timeless vision of American luxury on Friday, blending heritage tailoring with younger, sportier styles in its Spring/Summer 2027 show ​on the first day of Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

The collection opened with ​the soft neutral and indigo two-piece sets of the brand’s high-end ⁠Purple Label line, mixing sharp tailoring with more relaxed designs.

It was followed by ​an explosion of colourful pieces from its Polo Ralph Lauren line, which reworked classic ​American codes through patchwork, textured fabrics and decorative detailing.

The show comes at a moment of relative strength for Ralph Lauren. The brand, which dressed Team USA for the Winter Olympics this year, has delivered buoyant ​results and reported strong demand in China even as the broader luxury sector ​struggles to emerge from a slowdown.

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“My approach has always been cinematic, creating visual stories, and aspirational worlds. ‌Each ⁠a tribute to the personality of the man who lives to push creativity, competition, and expressions of personal style to the limit,” founder Ralph Lauren, who was not present at the show, said in a statement.

Held inside the brand’s palazzo in central ​Milan, the show marked ​the second return ⁠this year to the city’s runway calendar after years of absence.

Guests including Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Henry ​Golding and Colombian singer Maluma attended the event, staged in an ​intimate, residential-style ⁠setting.

“The one that really stood out was that navy blue tuxedo… Oh my god, it was phenomenal,” said an enthusiastic Golding.

Milan Men’s Fashion Week will run through Tuesday, with ⁠a ​thinner-than-usual line-up that includes Dolce & Gabbana, Prada and Giorgio ​Armani.

Gucci, Fendi and Emporio Armani shifted to co-ed fashion shows, while New York-listed Zegna staged its ​latest show in Los Angeles earlier this month.