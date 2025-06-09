CID probes alleged Dakuni assault case

[Photo: FILE]

The Criminal Investigations Department is investigating allegations of assault involving police officers and a military officer in Dakuni, Beqa.

Police say a report of alleged assault was initially lodged by the victim’s wife with the Internal Affairs Department on the 31st of March this year, and referred to CID for investigation due to the nature of complaint.

Police say statements have been recorded which include the victim’s wife, medical officials and villagers, prior to the victim’s passing.

Investigators will await the results of the post mortem examination to be conducted on Monday.