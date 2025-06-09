Concerns raised over ministerial powers in Indigenous Rights Bill

[Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Concerns have been raised over the level of authority given to the Minister under the proposed Indigenous Rights Bill.

During submissions before the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights, Faith Grace from Stand With Niko Advocacy questioned provisions that give the Minister power to make key decisions on behalf of Indigenous people.

She says the Minister is a political appointee and may not always reflect the views of Indigenous leaders and communities.

Grace also raised concerns that the Bill limits accountability mechanisms for ministerial decisions.

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“If he’s not going to be held accountable, then why do we have the fines and the prison terms? That is for everybody else except for the minister.”

Grace states that this creates a gap in oversight, particularly where decisions affect Indigenous governance structures.

The group is calling for stronger safeguards to ensure decisions are fully accountable and aligned with Indigenous interests.