No need to arm Police; Ministry confirms

The Ministry further says it will continue to assess operational needs as the force responds to evolving security challenges. [Photo: FIJI POLICE FACEBOOK]

The Ministry of Policing has confirmed that there is no plans to routinely arm police officers with firearms, despite growing concerns over their safety during operations.

This follows recent incidents in which officers were attacked and assaulted while carrying out law enforcement duties.

Permanent Secretary of Policing, Berenado Daveta said the current legislation already allows officers to carry firearms, when necessary, but the present security environment does not warrant routine arming.

“For police to be armed? Yeah, listen, in the law, Section 5 of the Police Act, that we are using at the moment, it allows for police to carry firearms. But we don’t see the need for police to carry firearms at the moment. If that is needed, then it’s the Commissioner’s call to ask, to direct their people to carry arms. So, at the moment, no, we don’t think it’s necessary.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry further says it will continue to assess operational needs as the force responds to evolving security challenges and its efforts against drug trafficking and transnational crime in the country.