Chand praises resilience as Labasa book semifinal spot

[Photo: FILE]

Labasa FC head coach Alvin Chand has praised his players’ composure and resilience following their 4–2 victory over Rewa, a result that secured the hosts a place in the BiC Fiji FACT semifinals.

Chand said he was pleased with the overall performance, highlighting the hard work and discipline shown by his players throughout the match, especially after building a four‑goal lead.

“I’m very happy with the boys’ performance. They showed a lot of resilience, and hats off to them for the hard work they put in.”

With the match tightening at 3–2, Chand said the message from the sidelines was clear — remain calm and manage the game.

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“The instruction was to calm down and not rush. We knew we had the game in our hands and didn’t want to let it slip away. If the chance came, we told them to go for one more goal, and that’s exactly what happened.”

Chand also singled out his goalkeeper for praise, crediting a strong defensive display late in the match for helping Labasa close out the win.

The victory sees Labasa advance to the semifinals, where they will take on Ba FC.