New twist in police grievance proposal

[Photo: File]

A proposal to create a dedicated tribunal for police employment grievances has emerged as a key issue before the Standing Committee on Justice Law and Human Rights during scrutiny of the Fiji Police Bill (Bill No. 12 of 2026).

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna told the committee that Clause 131 of the Bill allows non-disciplinary employment grievances involving police staff to be handled under the Employment Relations Act 2007.

He raised concern with that approach and suggested it may not be the most suitable mechanism.

“We need to follow another best practice that has been undertaken in other countries and we are of the view that we need to perhaps establish a dedicated tribunal to be looking at that and we will be providing a specific submission on this, on setting up a dedicated tribunal to be responsible for all other grievances in case it is not being handled under the current processes provided under the Department of Police.”

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Tubuna said the issue was also linked to ongoing debate on the Employment Relations Promotion Bill.

He noted the proposed provision on unionisation of police and corrections officers is not supported.

He said alternative models used in other countries should be considered. He added that a detailed submission will be made proposing a dedicated tribunal for grievances that fall outside internal police disciplinary processes.

Opposition MP Jone Usamate questioned the clause. He pointed out that it applies only to matters that are not disciplinary in nature. He sought clarity on how such cases would be handled.

In response, Tubuna said any issues outside internal disciplinary procedures should be referred to a special tribunal.

He stressed it should not go to the Employment Relations Tribunal.

He said the intention was to keep grievance handling within the police structure as much as possible and maintained that a separate tribunal would provide a more appropriate pathway for unresolved cases.

Tubuna stated that a fuller written proposal would be submitted for consideration.