TLTB disputes record error claim

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB) has issued a public statement following an FBC News report on concerns raised by a Macuata family regarding their daughter’s lease fund records.

The issue was first brought to light by Apolosi Tevui of Mataqali Devo in Seaqaqa, who claimed that his biological daughter had been incorrectly recorded as deceased in TLTB records, despite being alive and listed as active in the Vola ni Kawa Bula (VKB).

According to the family, they only became aware of the discrepancy when the child turned 18 last year and became eligible to receive lease fund distributions.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, TLTB said it relies solely on information provided through the official VKB system and does not have the authority or access to alter, remove, or update records in the database.

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The Board said an internal review and technical audit found that any changes to the individual’s status would have originated within the VKB system and not from TLTB.

However, the family disputes this claim, maintaining that their daughter’s VKB records have always shown her as alive. They argue that the discrepancy appears to exist only within TLTB’s records, where she was reportedly listed as deceased.

While the family eventually received lease fund payments from the time the child turned 18, they claim no payments were made on her behalf during the period from her birth until she reached adulthood.

They are now seeking answers about the missing funds and why the issue remained unresolved despite repeated requests and the submission of supporting documents to the relevant authorities.

TLTB says it remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the fair distribution of lease funds to all rightful landowners. However, questions remain over the source of the conflicting records and the whereabouts of the outstanding lease fund payments.