Ukraine may recalibrate its offer of ceasefire with Russia, envoy tells UN

Israel's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Brett Jonathan Miller, addresses a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., May 21, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Ukraine may revise its offer to Russia of a ceasefire along the de facto frontline if the United Nations Security ​Council fails to pass a resolution urging a full and ‌unconditional end to the hostilities, a top Ukrainian official said on Monday.

Ukraine’s envoy to the UN, Andrii Melnyk, spoke during a lengthy session of ​the UN Security Council, the sixth such meeting called to ​address the war in recent months.

“Ukraine stands ready to engage ⁠in direct negotiations with Russia to secure a just and lasting ​peace in accordance with the UN Charter, but our patience is ​not endless,” he said, noting Ukraine had repeatedly urged the Security Council to adopt a resolution for a full and unconditional ceasefire.

“If the Security Council would further ​choose a wait-and-see approach, I cannot exclude that Ukraine may ​recalibrate and modify its offer. Ceasefire along the de facto front line is ‌already ⁠a great compromise,” he said. He gave no further details.

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Melynk insisted that Ukraine had changed the dynamic in the war, now in its fifth year, with recent strikes, adding that some 40% of ​Russia’s oil refineries had ​been damaged.

Joined ⁠by other Security Council members, Melnyk strongly condemned a Russian strike on the historic Pechersk Lavra monastery in ​Kyiv last week.

Russia has denied that it attacked ​the UNESCO ⁠World Heritage site, blaming the strike on a U.S.-made Patriot air defense missile, a claim repeated by a top Russian official during ⁠the UN ​session.

Moscow has said its attack targeted ​and struck drone manufacturing facilities, while Ukraine and many Western countries accused Russia of striking ​the monastery.