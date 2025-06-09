Election hopefuls target drugs and family crisis

From left; Mereoni Marama and Repeka Kagi [Photo: Litia Cava]

Two political aspirants, Mereoni Marama and Repeka Kagi have confirmed their intention to contest Fiji’s upcoming general election.

Both are calling for stronger women’s representation and improved leadership to address growing social and economic pressures.

Their comments come as Fiji continues to face challenges including drug abuse, weakening family structures, and concerns over community wellbeing and economic stability.

Mereoni Marama, a political party administrator and trauma healing facilitator says her work focuses on supporting women and young people affected by addiction and emotional distress.

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She said her approach creates safe, culturally sensitive spaces where individuals can begin recovery and rebuild stability.

Marama said women play a key role in restoring trust and social cohesion. She has been active in party politics since 2018, with her engagement starting at community level.

“We have been talking, prominent women leaders have been talking to us, sharing their experiences, there is a path for the women that are here right now who will be contesting the general elections, we believe there is a vision, there is a path, there is a way that is going to take us into parliament to bring back what women are and we are not going to look down at past women politicians, we thank them, they have contributed to the wellness of this nation and we believe that we can do better in the next general election.”

Repeka Kagi, an economist and financial analyst, said her entry into politics is driven by concerns over policy gaps and economic resilience. She also serves as vice president of a women’s political forum and is a mother of seven.

Kagi said her background has shaped her understanding of national issues, particularly in resource management, fiscal planning, and crisis preparedness. She has written on global economic pressures, including the oil crisis, and said Fiji must make better use of its natural resources to withstand external shocks.

She also called for stronger representation of women in decision-making, saying their perspectives remain limited in governance and policy processes.

“Being an analyst, an economist, writing papers, so whenever there is a policy and if I want to object it, I do the research for it. And from my profession as an economist, I have to analyse.And for that, it has built me the confidence to enter into this space and it gives me a more clear picture of what to advocate of. And also being an entrepreneur and a resource owner, so it has given me confidence because there’s a lot of unfairness, I may say, that when we’re trying to raise up issues and it hasn’t been addressed.”

Both women raised similar concerns about social instability and pressure on families. Marama emphasised rebuilding trust at community level, while Kagi focused on strengthening governance systems and ensuring fair policies.

They also responded to concerns about electoral uncertainty. Kagi described the postponement of municipal elections as discouraging for aspiring candidates preparing for public office.

Both acknowledged the risks of entering politics, particularly for women in male-dominated spaces, but said they remain committed to public service.

Kagi said she would continue work in economics and policy analysis if unsuccessful at the polls.

Marama said she would remain engaged in community healing and support initiatives.