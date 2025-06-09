Skin health neglect persists, says Health Minister

Health Minister, Dr Lalabalavu and reps attending the Pacific Dermatology Conference in Suva.

Many Fijians continue to neglect skin health despite dermatological conditions being among the most commonly reported health issues in the country.

This is according to Health Minister Atonio Lalabalavu.

Speaking at the first Pacific Dermatology Conference in Suva, Dr Lalabalavu said it never made sense for dermatology to receive less attention in medical training, particularly in the Pacific, where skin health remains a major concern.

He said dermatology should be given greater priority in Melanesian countries and welcomed ongoing efforts to strengthen the specialty in Fiji.

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The Minister highlighted the establishment of the Pacific Dermatology Training Centre and revealed that Fiji now has three Master’s graduates in dermatology who are expected to be registered as specialists next year.

Dr Lalabalavu said the graduates will help improve access to specialist skin care services and strengthen dermatology care nationwide.

Dean of the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at Fiji National University, Amelia Turagabeci, said hosting the first Pacific Dermatology Conference is a milestone for the region.

She said Fiji has trained health professionals for more than a century, and FNU is proud to host the conference, which will help advance dermatology training and services across the Pacific.