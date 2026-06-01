Drua Women lean on ruck work and home energy

The McDonalds Fijian Drua Women’s preparations have been shaped by a clear focus on tightening their work in contact areas, as they gear up for today’s clash against the Brumbies.

Coach Mike Legge says a key part of the build-up has been around improving decision-making and physicality at the ruck, an area he believes has influenced recent performances.

“Working around our collision, decision-making around the ruck, physicality at the ruck.”

The Drua have also taken lessons from their previous matches, with adjustments made in training to better reflect the demands of match intensity and execution under pressure.

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While results and starts have been part of their review, Legge says the emphasis has been on how the team manages moments within the game rather than isolating one phase.

Momentum in camp, he added, has remained steady, with players continuing to respond well to preparation and environment.

“Momentum’s been good. The girls have trained really well, as they normally do.”

Their win in Lautoka against the Western Force has also contributed to the team’s confidence, particularly with the boost of playing in front of home support.

“The win in Lautoka, playing at home has been a bonus for us, and then another home game for us, so the mood’s been really good, the atmosphere’s been good.”

As they return to home soil again, Legge is expecting the crowd to play a familiar role in lifting the side when it matters most.

“The Lautoka crowd really lifted our girls in that second half, and we expect the same from our home fans. We’re expecting quite a good crowd up there.”

There will be two curtain raiser matches ahead of the main game at 2pm.

You can watch the LIVE action of the Drua versus Brumbies on FBC 2.