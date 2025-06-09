Questions raised over 2013 Constitution author

[Photo: FILE]

Questions about who drafted Fiji’s 2013 Constitution were raised during a public consultation on the proposed CUMA Bill.

Damiano Logaivau of the proposed Liberation Party told the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights that previous constitutions had clear authors and transparent drafting processes, but the same could not be said for the 2013 Constitution.

He said Fijians have a right to know who wrote the country’s supreme law and under what authority it was drafted.

“We want to know who wrote it. That question is significant for the whole of Fiji.”

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He claimed he had sought answers from various individuals and institutions but had not received a clear response.

Responding to the concerns, Member of Parliament Jone Usamate said Fiji’s current governance system, including Parliament and its committees, operates under the 2013 Constitution.

Usamate said he was not disputing Logaivau’s concerns but noted that any changes to constitutional provisions would require constitutional amendments.

Committee member Ratu Josaia Niudamu said he was also unaware of who authored the Constitution and suggested the question be directed to former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He added that the public should respect the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Constitution and await the outcome of ongoing discussions on constitutional amendment.