New timber project promises income

The government’s handover of a portable sawmill to Lakeba Nexus Holding Pte Ltd.

Villagers in Lakeba and across the Lau Group are set to benefit from new jobs and income opportunities.

This follows the government’s handover of a portable sawmill to Lakeba Nexus Holding Pte Ltd.

The $60,000 equipment was handed over in Suva by Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu to the Turaga na Tui Nayau, Ratu Tevita Mara.

The sawmill is funded under the Rural Outer Island Development Program. It will support plans to build a commercial forestry industry in Lakeba.

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Bulitavu said the Government acted quickly after receiving the proposal in May.

He said the sawmill will process about 446,000 cubic metres of pine timber over 15 years.

He added that replanting programs will ensure the resource remains sustainable.

He said the project will create jobs and build timber processing skills. He also said it would help keep more income within local communities.

Bulitavu highlighted wider Government support for Lakeba. About $500,000 has already been invested in economic and maritime projects. These include the Lau workboat to improve inter-island transport and a blast freezer to boost fisheries earnings.

He urged Lakeba Nexus Holding Pte Ltd to manage the operation responsibly.

The Minister also stressed the need for safety and sustainable forestry practices as the project develops.