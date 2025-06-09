FCOSS questions TLTB's deduction under CUMA Bill

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Council of Social Services is calling for a reduction in the amount the iTaukei Land Trust Board can deduct from revenue generated through vested marine areas.

Appearing before the parliamentary committee reviewing the Commercial Use of Marine Areas Bill, FCOSS Program Manager Josaia Tokoni raised concerns over Clause 27 of the proposed legislation.

The clause allows the TLTB to deduct up to 25 percent in administrative fees before distributing revenue to customary owners.

Tokoni told the committee the proposed deduction is too high and would significantly reduce the benefits flowing back to resource owners.

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“This is excessive. Of course, we call for this to be reduced.”

FCOSS is recommending that administrative deductions be capped at 10 percent or lower.

He argues that the bill is intended to return ownership and economic benefits to customary owners, and a large administrative deduction could undermine that objective.

Tokoni also called for greater involvement of traditional governance structures, including the Bose ni Mataqali and Bose Vanua, in decisions relating to vested marine areas.