GCC warns compensation must not replace customary rights

[Photo: FILE]

The Great Council of Chiefs has raised concern over compensation provisions in the Commercial Use of Marine Areas Bill.

Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says customary marine interests should not be extinguished through payment.

He told the Standing Committee that compensation should be framed as benefit-sharing, not replacement of customary ownership.

“Customary stewardship often includes restraint, seasonal closes, Tabu areas, conservative practices and cultural protection measures. These should not be interpreted as non-use”

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He further adds that customary rights are not created by legislation and must remain intact even where commercial use is allowed.

The council is calling for stronger safeguards to ensure customary ownership is not weakened through contractual arrangements.