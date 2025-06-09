First round of US-Iran talks end with 'encouraging progress'

Iran's lead negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf [Photo: Reuters]

Negotiations between the US and Iran to reach a final deal to end the war are expected to continue throughout the night in Switzerland, a senior US diplomat engaged in the talks said.

The US-Iran talks began on Sunday, after last week’s agreement to reach a deal in 60 days.

Late Sunday night, the US diplomat said discussions were focused on “clarifying some of the confusing messaging from Iran” on the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz, enforcing the ceasefire in southern Lebanon and “elements” of a nuclear deal.