Nagigi pins hopes on budget for water relief

Nagigi farmer and single mother Madhu Lata. [Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Farmers and residents of Nagigi in Labasa are hoping the 2026–2027 National Budget will fund a long-awaited rural water project.

The community said the project would help end years of ongoing water shortages in the area.

Residents say repeated appeals to the authorities for a reliable water supply system have yet to produce any concrete solution, leaving many households dependent on water tanks that are often insufficient, particularly during dry periods.

Bocaisau Farmer Feroz Ali says communities welcomed the government’s announcement of a 500-borehole project for the Northern Division, but are still waiting to see the initiative reach villages such as Nagigi and Bocaisau.

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“We heard the government announce the 500-borehole project for the North, but communities facing water issues are still hoping to receive at least one borehole. The 2,000-litre water tanks are simply not enough for households.”

Ali says the community has been requesting a proper water project for years and that water quality has also become a concern, with residents at times experiencing salty water in their supply due to the area’s location.

Meanwhile, residents are also calling on the government to address the rising cost of living in the upcoming budget, saying the increasing prices of food and other essential goods are placing additional pressure on families.

Nagigi farmer and single mother Madhu Lata says many households are struggling to make ends meet, adding that careful budgeting has become a daily challenge amid the current economic climate.

Residents say they remain hopeful that Friday’s National Budget will provide solutions to both their long-standing water problems and the financial hardships facing rural communities.