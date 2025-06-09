FCOSS wants stronger community voice in marine governance

FCOSS Program Manager Josaia Tokoni. [Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Council of Social Services is pushing for stronger community participation and greater protection of customary decision-making under the proposed Customary Marine Areas Bill.

Making submissions before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights, FCOSS Program Manager Josaia Tokoni says that key decisions affecting marine resources must not be left solely to regulations and administrative processes.

Tokoni says communities have previously experienced consultations that were inaccessible and failed to include all affected groups.

The organisation is calling for the free, prior and informed consent requirements to be clearly defined in legislation.

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Tokoni says women, youth and neighboring communities affected by development projects must also be included in decision-making processes.

It is also advocating for the formal recognition of traditional governance structures.