Moffat becomes first female FHTA president

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association (FHTA) has made history by electing its first female president in its 61-year history.

Josephine Moffat was elected president at the Association’s annual general meeting, marking a significant milestone for Fiji’s tourism industry.

Her appointment highlights the growing role of women in leadership positions across the sector.

Moffat said the achievement was not hers alone but belonged to the many women who have contributed to Fiji’s hospitality industry over the years.

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She says women have long been the backbone of the sector, serving in roles ranging from frontline operations to executive leadership.

Moffat says she hopes her election will inspire the next generation of female tourism leaders.

The new president is also continuing a family legacy in Fiji tourism. She is the daughter of the late Richard Dick Smith, founder of Musket Cove and a former FHTA president who served from 1994 to 1996.

FHTA Chief Executive Officer Fantasha Lockington says Moffat’s election reflects the important contributions women have made to the tourism industry and sends a message about inclusive leadership.

Moffat adds her priorities will include promoting sustainable tourism, strengthening industry partnerships and ensuring tourism growth continues to benefit local communities.